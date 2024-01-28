Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

