Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $344,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

