Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.81 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

