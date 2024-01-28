Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.