Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $31,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
RIO opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $79.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
