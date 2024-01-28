Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $31,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $79.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

