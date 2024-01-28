Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

