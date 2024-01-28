Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

EOG stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.