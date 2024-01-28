Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 3,900 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 844,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after buying an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $40.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

