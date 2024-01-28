Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $173.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.