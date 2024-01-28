Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

