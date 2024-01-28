Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,152 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

