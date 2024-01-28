Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,610 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.15 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

