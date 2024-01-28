Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 261 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

