Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 300 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after purchasing an additional 480,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.28 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

