Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

