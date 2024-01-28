Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 415 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $251.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

