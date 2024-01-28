Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

