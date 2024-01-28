PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 30,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDD will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

