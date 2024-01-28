Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 47,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
