Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $153.32. 78,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.31 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

