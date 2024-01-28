PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

