Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Pono Capital Three accounts for about 0.9% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.34% of Pono Capital Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTHR opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Pono Capital Three Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

