Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 569,800 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNFree Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 569,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Bowen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOWN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN)

