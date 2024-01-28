Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 569,800 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 569,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Bowen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOWN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

