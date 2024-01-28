Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.64% of TWO worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in TWO during the second quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in TWO by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 194,734 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO Stock Performance

NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.66 on Friday. two has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

TWO Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

