Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 6,441 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.81% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 197,202.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $11.05 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.