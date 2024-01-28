Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,065,304 ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,000. ESH Acquisition comprises 1.2% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of ESH Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.31.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

