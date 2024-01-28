Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,699 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.31% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

