Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,619 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 392,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,382,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

