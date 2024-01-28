Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.