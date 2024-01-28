Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,452 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

