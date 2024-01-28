Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 255,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance
EVE opened at $10.84 on Friday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVe Mobility Acquisition
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.