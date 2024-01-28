Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.43% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $11.22 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

