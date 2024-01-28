Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 7,623 Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.82% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 438,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,675 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Kim LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 160.0% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 401.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK opened at $10.95 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

