Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.24% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWUP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PWUP opened at $10.95 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

