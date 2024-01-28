Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,509 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of byNordic Acquisition worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.