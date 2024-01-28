Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 38,200 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.75 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.