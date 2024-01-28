Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PBT stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

