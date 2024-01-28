Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

