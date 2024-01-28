Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEYUF opened at $9.79 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.