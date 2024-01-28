PFG Investments LLC Acquires 100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $188.27 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.10 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

