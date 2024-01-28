PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

