PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHOFree Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $56.52.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

