PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.3% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

HASI opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.