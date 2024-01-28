PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

