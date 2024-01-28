PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.



NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.07 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

