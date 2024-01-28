PFG Investments LLC Buys 425 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $423.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average is $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $429.85.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.