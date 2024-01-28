PFG Investments LLC Buys 850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,214,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 104,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

