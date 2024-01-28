PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.