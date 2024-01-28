PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,004 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 365,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1781 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.