PFG Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

